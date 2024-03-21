OnPolitics: Battle over border security collides with Joe Biden's campaign

Hey OnPolitics readers! Just three weeks after he traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border, President Joe Biden is back in Texas − not to draw attention to immigration issues but to raise money for his reelection campaign.

But the battle over border security is once again hijacking the president’s plans, USA TODAY’s Michael Collins reported. Hours before Biden landed in Dallas on Wednesday night to attend a pair of political fundraisers, a federal appeals court heard arguments on whether a controversial new Texas law that could upend U.S. border policy should be allowed to take effect.

❓ What does the law do? The Republican-backed law, known as S.B. 4, would empower state officials to detain and deport migrants entering or living in the United States illegally. Entering Texas illegally or re-entering the state from a foreign country would become a state crime under the law, and state judges would be allowed to order violators to leave the United States.

🗳️ What impact does this have on the election? Former President Donald Trump has tried to pin the crisis at the border on Biden, arguing that he is solely responsible for it and is unable to deal with it effectively. Biden, however, said it was Trump who has caused turmoil at the border by persuading Republicans to ditch a bipartisan border bill senators spent months negotiating.

