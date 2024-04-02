Only three airports had more tarmac delays in 2023 than RSW in Fort Myers, new study shows

Traveling by air can be a grind even without the inconvenience of tarmac delays.

According to a new study released by Upgraded Points, travelers flying from and to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers (RSW) are likely to spend more time on the tarmac compared to other airports in the medium hub airport category.

In 2023, tarmac delays totaled more than 65,000 at U.S. airports. Researchers ranked airlines and airports according to the number of departure tarmac delays lasting longer than an hour (per 100,000 flights).

RSW, one of the busiest single-runway airports in the U.S., ranked fourth in the study.

More: False teeth? In 2023, RSW's Lost & Found Office collected 3,600 items at the airport

The runway at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) was a little more crowded than usual on Aug. 17, 2023 when 23 flights had to be diverted to the Fort Myers airport because of unsafe weather conditions at other Florida airports.

Here is the breakdown for RSW's tarmac delays in 2023, according to the study:

695 − departure tarmac delays greater than one hour (per 100,000 flights)

401 − arrival tarmac delays greater than one hour (per 100,000 flights)

1.4 − departure tarmac delays greater than three hours (per 100,000 flights)

2.9 − arrival tarmac delays greater than three hours (per 100,000 flights)

762 − total number of tarmac delays greater than one hour

3 − total number of tarmac delays greater than three hours

On Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, a total of 23 airplanes were diverted to Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers due to weather. The airplanes were heading to Tampa, Orlando, Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach.

According to the press release about the study, one of the most frustrating experiences for many air travelers is a tarmac delay. These occur while a plane is waiting for takeoff or has landed, but passengers are on the plane and unable to get off.

Tarmac delays were on the rise pre-pandemic, reaching a total of 83,000 in 2019, but plummeted to 21,849 amid a slowdown in travel during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

In response to this decreased demand, many airlines and airports substantially cut back staffing − and were caught "somewhat flat-footed" when demand bounced back. Tarmac delays approximately doubled from 2020 to 2021, and increased again by nearly half in 2022.

The study showed passengers flying through the New York metro are most likely to encounter trouble, as John F. Kennedy (JFK) and Newark Liberty (EWR) lead all major hubs in both departure and arrival tarmac delays, and LaGuardia (LGA) ranks third for departure delays.

Methodology

Researchers at Upgraded Points analyzed the latest data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics’ Air Travel Consumer Reports to find the U.S. airlines and airports with the worst tarmac delays.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: How long are the tarmac delays at RSW in fort myers