Only Moscow could conduct Salisbury attack, says Russian scientist who warned world of nerve agent without cure

Investigators in protective clothing more than a week after Sergei Skripa and his daughter were found unconscious - Getty Images Europe

The former Russian double agent and his daughter poisoned by a deadly nerve agent will either die or be crippled by their exposure to Novichok, according to the whistleblower who alerted the world to Russia’s secret chemical weapons programme.

Vil Mirzayanov, a chemist who worked at the heart of the Soviet programme, said Russia was the only country able to produce and deploy such a powerful nerve agent, and he warned that many more people may fall ill.

“It is at least 10 times more powerful than any known nerve agent. Plus practically it is incurable,” he said at his New Jersey home on Monday evening.

“These people are gone – the man and his daughter. Even if they survive they will not recover. That is the terrible damage it does.

“I’m afraid many more people were exposed.”

Dr Vil Mirzayanov first alerted the world to the danger of Novichok nerve agents in 1992 Credit: Rob Crilly More

He added that he believed the poison used in the Salisbury attack would have been manufactured in Russia as two, harmless components. They would have been brought into the UK and then combined inside a tiny, easily hidden aerosol spray that could be used to deliver a deadly dose and a “deliberate demonstration” to Moscow’s enemies around the world.

He spoke hours after Theresa May gave Vladimir Putin until the end of Tuesday to explain the use of Novichok or face retaliation.

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia have been in hospital in a critical condition since being found unconscious on a bench outside a shopping centre on March 4.

Novichok

Mrs May said either Russia carried out the attack or had lost control of its nerve agent.

Dr Mirzayanov said even the existence of Novichok, let alone its formulae, had been a closely guarded secret, making it “unthinkable” that another country or terrorist group had been allowed access or help in its manufacture.

“Only Russia could do this,” he said. “They would never give it away.”

The Russian scientist, who fled his homeland in 1995 and now lives in New Jersey, revealed the existence of the Novichok family of nerve agents in 1992 but said it was still so little understood that it had never been banned by the Chemical Weapons Convention. Nor had it ever been declared by Russia.

That made it perfect for assassinations, he said, as Russian security forces believed it could not be traced to Moscow.

This was the first time it had ever been used, according to Dr Mirzayanov, who added it was most likely weaponised as a spray.

“It can be delivered in many ways but it was most probably given in aerosol can,” he said. “It can be small, just 10 grammes would be a lot. In summer maybe just two grammes would be enough to kill 500 people.”

It would almost certainly have been manufactured in Russia, he added.

“They can send anywhere through the diplomatic bag,” he said.

For 26 years Dr Mirzayanov worked for GOSNIIOKhT (the State Scientific Research Institute of Organic Chemistry and Technology or better known in Russian as “Goodnight”), the Soviet Union’s premier military centre for producing chemical weapons.

Russian spy poisoned | Profile of Sergei Skripal, the Russian spy who was poisoned in Sailsbury

He headed a counter-intelligence unit which monitored the surrounding area to ensure Novichok – the Russian for “newcomer” - or other nerve agents were not leaking out where they could be detected and analysed by foreign spies.