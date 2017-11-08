You Only Live Twice's Bond girl, Karin Dor, dies at 79

From Digital Spy

Karin Dor, the German actress best known as James Bond villain Helga Brandt, has died at age 79.

Dor passed away in a nursing home on Monday (November 6), a year after suffering a fall at home that caused further health complications, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Most outside of her native Germany will probably remember Dor best as Japanese executive Mr Osato's alluring secretary Helga Brandt in 1967's You Only Live Twice.

The film cast Dor opposite the classic Bond actor Sean Connery in a sprawling spy adventure set in Japan. Memorably, Helga Brandt is outed as an undercover SPECTRE agent over the course of the film, and meets her end getting dunked into a pool of piranhas.

The Wiesbaden-born actress would later go on to work with legendary director Alfred Hitchcock on his 1969 spy thriller Topaz, in which she starred with John Forsythe and Frederick Stafford.

Dor was the second wife of German filmmaker Harald Reinl, who directed her in the 1955 war movie As Long as You Live and 1960 crime drama The Terrible People. The couple divorced in 1968.

Other major movies during her long career include the late Sir Christopher Lee's 1965 thriller The Face of Fu Manchu, Italian drama The Spy with Ten Faces, the David Janssen action-adventure cult classic Warhead and 1970s horror film Dracula vs Frankenstein.

Dor was married to Alien Nation actor George Robotham until his death in 2007, and is survived by her only child, a son named Andreas.

