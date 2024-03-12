Only House GOPer Who Dared Criticize His Party Suddenly Leaving Early

Representative Ken Buck, one of the few Republicans willing to call out his party’s ridiculous efforts to impeach Joe Biden, announced Tuesday that he will leave Congress in less than two weeks.

“It has been an honor to serve the people of Colorado’s 4th District in Congress for the past 9 years. I want to thank them for their support and encouragement throughout the years,” Buck said in a statement.

“Today, I am announcing that I will depart Congress at the end of next week. I look forward to staying involved in our political process, as well as spending more time in Colorado and with my family.”

Buck had announced in November that he would not seek reelection, but he indicated at the time that he would complete his current term. Tuesday’s decision will now set off a scramble to find his temporary replacement.

Buck’s departure will also leave House Republicans with just a one-seat majority. The party is already struggling to accomplish anything, even some of their signature projects such as the Biden impeachment inquiry. In just two short weeks, it will be even harder.

This is a developing story.