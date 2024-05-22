You only have a few days to fish the Nooksack River before it’s closed to fishing for the summer

All fishing closes this weekend on the Nooksack River, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife said Tuesday.

Effective Saturday, all fishing for all species of fish closes on all forks of the river until the end of July or through summer, depending on the river fork.

Fish and Wildlife said the closure was required to protect spring Chinook salmon and wild steelhead runs. Those fish in particular need deep, cold water through summer and the return of the rainy season in October.

May rainfall for Bellingham was running nearly 2 inches below the normal 2.23 inches monthly average, not including Tuesday’s rainfall.

Seasonal rainfall since October for Bellingham, as measured at the airport, has been mostly normal. But the “snow-water equivalent” of the North Cascades snowpack is about 80% of normal, according to a report issued Tuesday by the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

It’s mountain snowmelt that feeds the river’s north and middle forks through summer, when Whatcom County sees its warmest temperatures and least rainfall.

Here are the fishing closure locations and timelines issued Tuesday:

▪ Main stem of the Nooksack River from Lummi Nation to the confluence of north and south forks near Deming: Saturday through July 31.

▪ North Fork of the Nooksack River from the Highway 9 Bridge to Nooksack Falls: Saturday through Sept. 30.

▪ Middle Fork of the Nooksack River from the mouth to the former city of Bellingham diversion dam: Saturday through Sept. 30.

▪ South Fork of the Nooksack River from the mouth to Skookum Creek: Saturday through Sept. 30.