Only China Can Save the Planet

Under its new administration, the United States has abandoned any claim to climate leadership. Whether or not Donald Trump reneges on his now-infamous 2012 tweet claiming climate change was a hoax, the presidency is in the hands of a man who puts ego and profit far before science. The House of Representatives, Senate, and judiciary are all controlled by Republicans who see continuing to tap into new fossil fuels as vital and desirable, and the incoming secretary of state is the former CEO of ExxonMobil, a company whose founding family, the Rockefellers, has described it as “morally reprehensible” for its efforts to conceal information about climate change.

Even if Trump choked to death tomorrow, little short of a coup could cause the Republican-led government to heed its own military’s view that climate change poses “significant risk to U.S. national security and international security.” At my offices in Shanghai, which I share with the publishers of a prominent international scientific journal, the mood wavers between gloominess and a hope that, somehow, something will save us. But the threat feels personal now, to our families and futures. Scientists talk about “pre-traumatic stress disorder,” the difficulty of seeing a tragedy that is still preventable accelerating in slow motion.

With the United States out, who’s left to take up the reins of global leadership and push forward measures like last year’s breakthrough Paris climate agreement? There’s only one possible answer: China.

Bullshit, as a senior corporate consultant based in Beijing, and Trump voter, told me. China is the biggest carbon dioxide emitter, with nearly 30 percent of the global total, and that is only set to increase. True, China’s per capita contribution is still far lower than the West’s. But who cares? There are lots of Chinese people, and they are only going to want more cars, meat, and electricity as time goes on. Beijing has been experiencing an unprecedented air crisis for a decade, but the government barely has been able to shift the needle on the air quality index. And will the government be able to tackle vested interests in the coal and iron industries, ones with profound ties to the Communist Party and its leaders?

Well, in fact, it might. It would be a superhuman feat, but there’s clear interest among some of China’s most powerful to entirely transform the country within a generation on environmental policy, just as its economy was previously transformed from communism to a dynamic free market.

There are plenty of indications that China is already thinking big on climate change. The government is plowing its reserves into renewable energy investments and showing the political will to push back against the country’s powerful coal industry. There’s also an insistence on building transportation and electricity infrastructures that can kick-start China’s economy into another era of growth — and hold emissions where they are in time for new solutions to be developed.

Recently, the government announced the immediate cancellation of some 100 coal-related power plants across 13 provinces and metropolises; some had been under construction when the work stoppage orders came. Polluting industries from steel to cement are closing down, as the economic base of the country transforms from manufacturing to the service economy: In Shenzhen, the former manufacturing head, the China Merchants Group, and the local city government have teamed up to transform the economy into a design-driven one, rather than a landscape of factories; and in Shanghai, one of the last big factories, run by Baosteel, is shutting its doors, headed into new (and more fuel-efficient) digs in Wuhan, even as city officials struggle to make the Huangpu River, notoriously full of dead pigs a few years ago, drinkable again. All across the country, dramatic remedial action is taking place to transform the nation’s industrial base.

And a “Green Leap Forward” might be just what China needs. China has been facing an economic slowdown, a lack of soft power, an increasingly hollow national ideology, and a growing chorus of intellectuals and members of civil society asking what the point of the system is — in private. A holy war for the environment, one that catalyzes ancient Chinese ideas about harmony with nature, with the engineering so beloved by Chinese leaders, could be the magic bullet to let China not only survive the 21st century but also redeem its political model in the process. China could offer a new sort of harmonious hegemony and a model that mixes stability, growth, and ecological responsibility to countries and cities on the front lines of climate change, from Ethiopia to Bangladesh, from Singapore to Miami. As Yihui Shi of the Carbon Trust told me: “I believe China is in a unique position to lead climate change efforts and the transition into low-carbon economy, because of its political system, where governments and [state-owned enterprises] drive the mass deployment of cleaner technologies and development by default,” while also facing multiple problems on the ground, however.