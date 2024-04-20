Only on 9: Video shows suspects involved in Taft shooting, possibly connected to Seminole carjacking

Channel 9 obtained surveillance video that shows the deadly shooting that’s believed to be connected to Seminole County deadly carjacking case.

This all comes the same day law enforcement announced new leads on investigation into who may have killed Katherine Aguasvivas and why.

“There’s some bad players and bad actors that are doing incredibly dangerous things,” said Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma.

Sheriff Lemma announced the arrest of Jordanish Torres-Garcia on Friday.

Law enforcement matched the sweater and mask he was wearing in his Facebook profile to the cell phone video of Aguasvivas getting carjacked. Not only that --- Lemma said they have evidence he also bought the green Acura seen in the video. They arrested him on federal gun charges out of Puerto Rico and he’s the main person of interest in this deadly carjacking case.

“He’s a bad guy. There’s no doubt about it,” said Lemma.

Channel 9 also learned that Aguasvivas last spoke with Giovanny Hernandez Crespo right before the carjacking. Her brother asked him what the trip was about.

“Louis tells us that Giovanny said that Katherine was up here to deliver money and other stuff for a friend,” Sheriff Lemma.

It’s unclear what that “other stuff” was but investigators searched his home in Casselberry where they found fentanyl and a gun. He’s now on the run.

Meanwhile, Homeland Security arrested Giovanni’s girlfriend, Monicsabel Romero-Soto, in Osceola County. She’s accused of trafficking three kilos of cocaine.

Osceola County is also where Aguasvivas’ SUV and body were found, burned, with 10-millimeter rounds found at the scene. They’re the same type of bullets found at this scene in Taft where Juan Cintron Garcia was shot and killed.

Only Channel 9 obtained video showing the moment Cintron Garcia pulls in a white pickup and quickly tries to get away. Two people are seen following him, pointing their guns. After unloading nearly 100 rounds, they take off in what looks like a green Acura.

That second suspect still hasn’t been identified.

“I wish I could tell you more about the other person that was inside the car that was driving that car. We just don’t know, at this time,” said Sheriff Lemma.

Sheriff Lemma said additional persons of interest could be revealed upon further investigation.

