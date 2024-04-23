Only on 9: Deputy explains why he tried to get information about deadly kidnapping, carjacking

The call Orange County Deputy Francisco Estrella received after Katherine Aguavivas was carjacked landed him in jail, and he now faces five felonies because of it.

“The incident occurred, I believe, between 4 p.m. or 5 p.m.,” Estrella told Channel 9 during an exclusive sit-down interview Tuesday. “However, we did not get a phone call until close to 10 p.m. that night. That’s when the deceased’s brother reached out.”

The same brother detectives said contacted Giovani Crespo Hernandez. Hernandez was arrested in connection to the carjacking and death of Katherine Aguavivas.

“All he told me was that his sister had gone missing,” Estrella said. “They carjacked her vehicle. And he didn’t really know much up to that point. And he just wanted some answers. He just needed some help trying to locate her. So he asked me if there was anything I could do for him.”

Investigators said Estrella lied about his identity and said he was a cousin, all so he could get details from the Seminole County detective working the case.

“That’s a misunderstanding,” said Estrella’s attorney, Corey Cohen. “He said that he was her cousin. Because he was, he didn’t want to explain the whole backstory.’

Channel 9 asked what information was shared. “It was a picture of the victim’s driver’s license and tag, and then there was a picture of the detective. Same thing, but her information was blocked out,” Cohen said.

“I am not involved in any way, shape, or form with this kidnap/murder,” Estrella said. “I was just helping somebody out and misused my credentials as a law enforcement officer.

Estrella said he didn’t know the details of the carjacking or the previous shooting, and said he hasn’t heard from the victim’s family.

Estrella is now facing five felonies. He and his attorney say they only met the victim and her family one time, and they don’t personally have his phone number.

