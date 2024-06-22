Only on 9: Body camera video shows Eatonville police officer attacking woman

Only Channel 9 obtained the body camera video from the moment a woman says an Eatonville police officer got aggressive with her after she turned down his advances.

Body camera video from now-former Eatonville Police Sergeant Roy Smith shows the moment Jocelyn Pitts said Smith attacked her after she denied his advances.

After a nearly five-minute tussle, backup and Pitts’s husband show up.

Smith’s supervisors arrived about 11 minutes later.

The Eatonville police investigation that Channel 9 obtained revealed Smith pulled up behind Pitts and asked her why she wasn’t smiling.

After Pitts asked him what he wanted, he said he was making a traffic stop.

The internal investigation found that Smith violated police conduct and wasn’t supposed to be rehired by Eatonville police. His punishment should have ranged from being reprimanded to being terminated.

The department allowed Smith to retire before the investigation was done, so there is no misconduct marked on his FDLE profile. He still has an active law enforcement certification, and the misconduct never made it to his documented professional profile.

The department offered $500 to Pitts in exchange for releasing all claims against the town and the employees connected to the August incident.

She rejected it and said she plans to sue.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enrolment, Smith can be rehired in law enforcement.

