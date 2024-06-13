Only On 10: Family member speaks out after toddler’s hit-and-run

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A toddler is still recovering after a car hit him and drove away in Hampton last month.

According to court documents, the incident occurred on May 16 around 10:30 p.m. at West Pembroke Avenue and Reed Street. An 18-month-old boy was able to get out of his great-great-great grandmother Mary’s house on Reed Street, and walked up to the intersection where he was hit.

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox spoke with the family members involved.

Mary was folding laundry when she realized the toddler was gone. She began running, but since she couldn’t run fast, she said her grandson ran out and grabbed the toddler, but he had already been hit.

The child was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, and Hampton Department of Social Services is now involved. Hampton police have identified a suspect in the case.

“He was last seen at the Nissan Dealership…in possession of his Hyundai Veloster on May 18 2024; two days after the hit and run involving the 18th month old toddler,” court documents states.

Mary feels terrible about the whole situation.

“And I said I was wrong,” Mary said. “I made a mistake. Everybody makes mistakes.”

