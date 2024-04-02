Are online sports betting and tidelands casino bills still alive in MS Legislature?

Two casino bills survived another deadline in the Mississippi House and Senate Tuesday, but still have a ways to go to get passed and signed into law.

HB 774 that would allow online sports betting was amended in Senate committee Tuesday morning to move the code sections out of committee and keep it alive. It was introduced by Casey Eure, chairman of the House Gaming Committee.

Also on Tuesday, the House Gaming Committee moved SB 2780 out of committee with a reverse repealer, which provides more time to make adjustments to the bill as it moves through the process by forcing it to conference.

Referred to as the “tidelands bill,” it determines where casinos can be built, the amount of investment required to build a casino on the Coast and control of local harbors. It was introduced by David Blount, chairman of the Senate Gaming Committee and amended.

This action on Tuesday keeps the bills alive until they get to conference, where three members of each chamber work for a compromise bill both chambers can support.

If the bills survive conference, they go to the floors for a vote or die on the calendar without any action.