Online scammer steals $30,000 from 83-year-old Marin resident, sheriff says

(KRON) – An 83-year-old Marin County resident was scammed out of $30,000 in a bank fraud scheme, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.

On Tuesday, the 83-year-old resident reported being the victim of an internet scam. The sheriff’s office said the scammers posed as the “Fraud Department” of the victim’s bank and convinced her to withdraw $30,000 from her account.

The accused scammer, Hao Canh Diep, later returned to the victim’s home the same day in a Toyota Prius and took her money, the sheriff’s office said.

On Wednesday, the online scammers attempted to defraud the same victim again for an additional $25,000, the sheriff’s office said. Detectives developed a plan to surveil the victim’s residence where the scammers wanted her and were able to successfully identify Diep in his Toyota Prius.

According to the sheriff’s office, Diep was taken into custody for grand theft and financial elder abuse. On Friday, Diep was booked into Marin County Jail with no bail, the sheriff’s office said.

