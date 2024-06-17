Online sale meetup outside Arlington Parks Mall leads to shooting. Buyer & seller charged

An Arlington man has been arrested after he shot a man who he said was trying to steal his rare coin collection, police say.

According to a statement from the Arlington Police Department, officers responded to a call at a parking lot near The Parks Mall about 6:35 p.m. on Saturday.

The caller, who police identified as 23-year old Edgar Ipina, told investigators that he was selling a collection of rare coins on an online marketplace and he was in the lot to meet with the buyer.

The would-be buyer took the coin collection without paying, Ipina told police, at which point he said he pulled out a handgun and fired several shots at the man as he got into a car and fled the scene.

Police say the buyer, who they identified as 34-year old Brooker Ross, was unarmed and later turned up at a Fort Worth hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Because Ross was unarmed and didn’t appear to have threatened the seller, Ipina was arrested and faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Ross will be booked on one count of theft from a person when he is released from the hospital, the police department said.

The shooting did not impact mall operations.