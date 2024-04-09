New online privacy proposal would regulate online data
In the face of media upheaval, some users welcome an end to a crucial part of the digital ads business.
Sprinto, a security compliance and risk platform, has raised a $20 million Series B round to build more automation into its compliance management platform and widen its customer base to include the wide gamut of companies that operate digitally but aren't tech-first. Compliance with frameworks such as SOC 2, GDPR and HIPAA has become crucial for companies across sectors to ensure data security and privacy, but compliance management remains a cumbersome process for most businesses, as it requires teams to maintain records frequently and regularly monitor data flows. Sprinto is working to automate this aspect of security compliance management, which involves vendor risk management, vulnerability assessment, access control, evidence collection and other filing tasks.
India's largest audio and wearables brand boAt is investigating a possible data breach after hackers advertised a cache of alleged customer data online. A sample of alleged customer data was uploaded on a known cybercrime forum, which includes full names, phone numbers, email addresses, mailing addresses and order numbers. In a statement emailed to TechCrunch, boAt said it was investigating the matter but did not disclose specifics.
Nintendo just shut down the online servers for both the Wii U and 3DS. Games like the original Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon are no longer playable online.
Investors regrouped for a packed week with a fresh inflation data test for rate-cut views and the start of first quarter earnings season.
U.S. consulting firm Greylock McKinnon Associates (GMA) disclosed a data breach in which hackers stole as many as 341,650 Social Security numbers. The data breach was disclosed on Friday on Maine’s government website, where the state posts data breach notifications. In its data breach notice sent by mail to affected victims, GMA said it was hit by an unspecified cyberattack in May 2023 and “promptly took steps to mitigate the incident.”
For just a brief moment, this was the internet at its best. People on microblogging sites (it wasn't just X -- I see you, Bluesky) had already determined the scope of the earthquake, confirmed it was, in fact, an earthquake, and began posting jokes about the situation before the less chronically online people even realized what happened. It's like the old school Twitter, where you could post "eating a ham and cheese sandwich" and it wasn't ironic.
The March jobs report was the latest piece of economic data to surprise Wall Street analysts and send stocks rallying.
Investors are increasingly uncertain about what the Federal Reserve plans to do this year as they absorb hot economic data and mixed commentary from some central bank officials.
The latest update on the labor market showed further signs of resilience while wage growth eased.
Faced with labor shortages, sectors such as manufacturing and agriculture are increasingly adopting AI in their automation. Computer vision startups are looking to jump on that opportunity with a range of point solutions for both industries. From data collection to crop monitoring and harvesting, robots with eyes are entering the fields.
YouTube CEO Neal Mohan stated that OpenAI using its videos to train AI tool Sora would violate its terms of use.
Tucked into Rubrik's IPO filing this week — between the parts about employee count and cost statements — was a nugget that reveals how the data management company is thinking about generative AI and the risks that accompany the new tech: Rubrik has quietly set up a governance committee to oversee how artificial intelligence is implemented in its business. According to the Form S-1, the new AI governance committee includes managers from Rubrik's engineering, product, legal and information security teams. Together, the teams will evaluate the potential legal, security and business risks of using generative AI tools and ponder "steps that can be taken to mitigate any such risks," the filing reads.
Facing a "bumpy" path to 2% inflation, Jay Powell and the Fed don't have much in the way of historical precedent to work with. Cut cycles aren't the same as they used to be.
SingleInterface, a SaaS startup offering tools to offline businesses to grow their revenues by leveraging the web, has raised $30 million in its maiden external fundraising round as the Singaporean startup seeks to expand its footprint internationally and improve products to make them more relevant to global brands. While being offline is still prominent for enterprises across major markets, including the U.S., Asia and Europe, businesses have started embracing online marketing strategies to attract more customers and increase their revenues. Nearly 67% of the world's population, or 5.4 billion people, is online, according to the International Telecommunication Union.
The surging Treasury yields raised the alarm for investors that rates may stay higher for longer. But the reasons why actually show the economy and stock market coming from a place of strength.