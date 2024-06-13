Online passport renewal: Here's who can and can't do it

A few keyboard strokes and mouse clicks is all it takes to renew your passport online.

The U.S. Department of State launched a limited release of its online passport renewal system on Wednesday, June 12, allowing certain travelers to renew their passports without the need to submit their applications in person.

The State Department will keep its online renewal system open for a "limited midday" window on Eastern time each day and close it once it reaches capacity.

Travelers should be aware that not all types of U.S. passports can be renewed online, and people seeking their first passport must still follow the in-person application process. The time it takes to receive a passport renewed online will be the same as renewing by mail, which is six to eight weeks.

Here's how to renew your passport online.

Can a US passport be renewed online?

According to the State Department, people can renew their passports online if they meet the following conditions:

They are 25 or older and their passport is or was valid for 10 years. The passport was issued between 2009 and 2015, or over nine years but less than 15 years from the date the passport holder plans to submit their application. They will not change their name, gender, date of birth or place of birth. They do not plan to travel internationally for at least eight weeks from the date the application is submitted. They are applying for a regular passport. Special-issuance passports, such as diplomatic, official or service passports, cannot be renewed online. They live in the United States. People living in another country and people with an Army Post Office or Fleet Post Office address cannot renew online. They have their passport in their possession, it is not damaged or mutilated, and it was not previously reported as lost or stolen. People renewing online do not need to mail their current passport to the State Department. They can pay for the passport using a credit or debit card. They can upload a digital passport photo. They are aware that their most recent passport will be canceled after submitting their renewal application and cannot use it for international travel.

How much does it cost to renew a passport online?

It costs $130 to renew a passport, whether renewed online or by mail, according to the State Department.

How can people apply for a passport online?

Go to mytravel.state.gov. You will need to log into or create an account with Login.gov to start the application. After logging in or creating an account, click "Renew Your Passport" on the homepage.

Be aware that the number of applications is limited each day. If a person is unable to start an application on a given day, they should try again on another day. Those who do not want to wait or who do not qualify to renew online should renew their passports by mail.

Passport holders have 30 days to complete the renewal application after they start it; if incomplete after 30 days, they will need to start over.

Michael Salerno is an award-winning journalist who’s covered travel and tourism since 2014. His work as The Arizona Republic’s consumer travel reporter aims to help readers navigate the stresses of traveling and get the best value for their money on their vacations. He can be reached at Michael.Salerno@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @salerno_phx.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: How to renew your US passport online and what it costs