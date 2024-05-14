'Ongoing Debasement' Of Donald Trump's GOP Allies Laid Bare On 'Morning Joe'

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough went to town on Sens. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) and J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) for showing up to support Donald Trump amid the former president’s hush money trial in New York.

“Morning Joe” co-host Willie Geist noted the “ongoing debasement” of the duo who defended Trump outside the courthouse. Tuberville lamented the “tough time” that Trump was going through in the “most depressing” courtroom. Vance, a potential Trump presidential running mate, said he was there “to show support for a friend.”

Geist described their comments as performative outrage on behalf of the presumptive GOP presidential nominee.

Vance “is a United States Marine, for God’s sake, where it’s all about honor,” Geist said. “It’s very sad,” he added.

Scarborough agreed and reminded viewers of Vance’s previous disdain for Trump.

“He said that in 2016, if you love Jesus, if you were a Christian, you cannot support Donald Trump,” said Scarborough. “Now furiously on the vice presidential treadmill, he has changed his mind and has decided that this is the most noble of men in his porn star trial, in a ‘very, very depressing courtroom.’”

Scarborough also mocked Trump for his Jimmy Carter-Jimmy Connors mix-up at his rally in New Jersey over the weekend:

