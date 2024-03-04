After ongoing crawfish drought, LDAF urges government to aid Louisiana crawfish industry

After an unprecedented drought, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is asking the federal government to aid Louisiana’s crawfish industry.

The drought in 2023 was one of the most severe droughts in the history of Louisiana and caused significant damage to the sustainability of the crawfish industry. Lack of water and, in some cases, saltwater intrusion decimated the seed stock and has limited the ability to catch crawfish.

LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, wrote a letter Feb. 2 to the United States Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack asking that the Emergency Livestock Assistance Program and/or similar programs be properly funded and instituted to assist the crawfish industry, according to a news release.

Frugé Seafood harvest the first crawfish for the kick-off of crawfish season. December 6, 2020.

After meeting and hearing from many in the crawfish industry since the initial letter, Strain sent a second letter Feb. 28 as a follow-up requesting the secretary expand the ELAP to include drought as a cause of loss for the crawfish industry.

Three weeks ago, while in Washington, D.C., he had the opportunity to bring the issues to the attention of Louisiana’s congressional delegation.

“According to the LSU AgCenter, preliminary estimates of crop loss and damage to Louisiana’s crawfish industry are nearly $140 million,” Strain said. “Louisiana’s crawfish industry is more than an economic driver for our state - it is a deep part of our cultural heritage. An economic loss for the crawfish industry also negatively impacts the Louisiana hospitality and tourism industries.”

Strain is dedicated to finding assistance for Louisiana’s crawfish industry. He continues to urge federal partners to grant the requests for aid, and he is working with the Louisiana State Legislature to explore avenues to help our crawfish farmers in the upcoming Legislative Session.

