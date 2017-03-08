OnePlus 5 Wallpaper Leaks Online

The new wallpaper was shared on Twitter by Evan Blass, and it carries the "Never Settle" logo of OnePlus.

The OnePlus 3T might have only been released back in November, but it looks like there’s already a wallpaper for its upcoming successor. The wallpaper for the OnePlus 5 was leaked earlier today signaling that its announcement might just be around the corner.

The next flagship smartphone from OnePlus is said to be called the OnePlus 5 instead of the OnePlus 4 since the number four is associated with bad luck in China. Rumors suggest that this is exactly why the company is skipping that number for its new smartphone.





One thing that’s common with OnePlus is that it likes to tease the arrival of its next flagship phone by releasing a new set of wallpapers. The company hasn’t officially released new wallpapers yet, but notorious leaker Evan Blass has already shared one on Twitter.

The alleged wallpaper for the OnePlus 5 still carries the company’s “Never Settle” slogan. However, the wallpaper seems to deviate from the style of previous OnePlus wallpapers, as pointed out by Ubergizmo.

Wallpapers for the OnePlus 2, X, 3 and the 3T have all been created by Swedish illustrator Hampus Olsson. The image shared by Blass is completely different from Olsson’s colorful painting-like illustrations.

It’s possible that Olsson might be doing something different this time around, or perhaps the wallpapers for the OnePlus 5 is being created by a new artist. Another interesting thing about the photo shared by Blass is the resolution of the wallpaper itself.

The resolution of the photo suggests that the OnePlus 5 might feature a full HD 1080p display, according to Go Android. OnePlus has always stuck with 1080p displays for its flagship phones and it wouldn’t be surprising it it continues to do so for the OnePlus 5.

There’s also speculation that the illustration of volcanic lava in the wallpaper might hint that the OnePlus 5 might feature a stronger build. Previous rumors have indicated that the handset might feature a ceramic build like Xiaomi’s Mi Mix.

