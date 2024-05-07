Oneonta man sentenced to prison

May 7—An Oneonta man was sentenced to two to four years in state prison Monday, May 6, for violating an order of protection.

According to a media release from Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl's office, Tadd Sherwood, 36, was sentenced to the maximum sentence permitted by law by Judge John Lambert. Sherwood was found guilty of one count of first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, by a jury after about 50 minutes of deliberation. The jury found that Sherwood had violated an order of protection when he repeatedly called the protected party. His calls were captured on the body-worn cameras of deputies from the Otsego County Sheriff's Department.

Sherwood was represented by Dennis Laughlin and the case was prosecuted by Chief Assistant District Attorney Christopher DiDonna, the release said.