Oneonta man indicted on drug charges
Mar. 28—An Oneonta man was indicted on drug charges in Delaware County Court Thursday.
Delaware County District Attorney Shawn J. Smith announced in a media release that Edward J. Petti, 31, was indicted by the grand jury for third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (possession with intent to sell), a class B felony, and second-degree criminally possessing drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor.
The indictment alleges that Petti possessed fentanyl with the intent to sell it in the village of Sidney on Feb. 7, the release said. He is also alleged to have possessed scales or balances used or designed for the purpose of weighing or measuring controlled substances.
Petti faces up to 12 years in state prison if convicted of the class B felony, the release said.