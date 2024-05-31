Oneonta locals, officials react to Trump verdict

May 31—Former U.S. President Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony charges in his "hush money" trial Thursday, May 30.

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, the court case has become a central aspect of the race for the White House.

Voters in Oneonta shared their thoughts Friday on whether the guilty verdict would sway their decision.

Lissa Sidoli, 68, said she felt relieved at the outcome, and said she has been following every second of the trial.

"There seemed to be an honoring of the jury, an honoring of the system and that's what I was very aware of, the rule of law being honored," she said.

Sidoli said the verdict would not change her vote because she will be voting against Trump.

"I wish I felt more confident it would change others. I suspect that the majority is very happy to be in a country where laws are honored and the verdicts of 12 ordinary people coming together is honored and I think that's what we saw," Sidoli said. "But I think it's troubling, the reaction, there will obviously be more lies, more division, more hate."

Jonathan Saminski, 25, said he did not follow too much of the trial, but his vote will not change either.

"This is not going to impact my vote because I wasn't voting for Trump in the first place. I think this is just a larger scale example of change," Saminski said. "I'm excited to see how things change as a result of the circumstances."

Jian Cui, 54, said he was happy with the verdict, but he doesn't plan on voting in the upcoming election.

"He doesn't respect the law," said Cui. "I'm not voting for Trump, but I'm not happy with Biden, either."

Other people approached on Main Street in Oneonta expressed support for Trump, but declined to be quoted.

Many local and state officials have shared statements with their thoughts on the verdict.

Otsego County GOP Chairperson Daniel Koerner said the real victims of the trial are the American people under the Biden administration.

"The trial was an utter sham," Koerner said Friday.

The Chenango County Republican Committee shared a statement saying that the way the trial was conducted sets a dangerous precedent for the nation.

"This is a sad day for America and damages the rule of law in New York state," a statement on Facebook from the committee said. "It is weaponization of the court system to destroy a political opponent."

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik sided with Trump, saying the trial demonstrated justice system corruption.

"I fully support President Trump appealing this decision and look forward to a higher New York court to deliver justice and overturn this verdict," said Stefanik. "From the start, the weaponized scales of justice were stacked against President Trump."

U.S. Rep. Marc Molinaro posted a statement on Facebook saying the case was a weaponization of the justice system.

"The leading contender for the presidency doesn't belong behind bars," said Molinaro. "It's disgraceful, unprecedented and bad for democracy."

Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement that the verdict reaffirms that no one is above the law.

"In preparation for a verdict in this trial, I directed my administration to closely coordinate with local and federal law enforcement and we continue to monitor the situation," said Hochul. "We are committed to protecting the safety of all New Yorkers and the integrity of our judicial system."

Judge Juan Merchan has set Trump's sentencing date for July 11.