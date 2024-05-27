Oneonta community honors fallen on Memorial Day

May 27—About 150 people attended Oneonta American Legion Post 259's annual Memorial Day ceremony in Neahwa Park Monday, May 27, to honor and remember the fallen veterans of all American wars — those who were family, friends or brothers in arms.

The ceremony was held at the veterans memorial walkway, a pedestrian promenade with historical markers and memorials near Hodges Pond, and emceed by Len Carson, Post 259 past commander.

Among the assembled veterans was Maj. Gen. Anthony German, formerly the adjutant general for the state of New York.

German recalled the lives of three service members who died a service-related death — one in combat, one in an accident and one of illness related to his service.

"Each of these members had one thing in common — they had a dash between the date they were born and the date that they died," he said, "and they did a lot, but what they really did is, they served their country. They serve you and I, so that we're able to do the things that we can do here today."

Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Fox, also a Post 259 past commander, said he spends Memorial Day recalling fellow Oneonta High School alumni who were lost in the Vietnam War.

"Over the years, many others have forgotten the true purpose of this day," Fox said, "with most citizens looking at this as just a day off to celebrate, having a picnic, dinner or visiting friends, to be a day of leisure. Not that it may be intentional, but rather there's no longer an expectation that everyone may be called upon to serve."

He added that there are more than 2,000 names of people who attended OHS who served in the military catalogued on the website https://ohsmilitaryvets.com.

Current Post 259 Commander Terry Harkenreader thanked the local Boy Scouts who helped post 4,000 flags in the city and town of Oneonta in honor of local veterans.

"Today, we honor more than 1 million men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation while serving in wars and mission since the American Revolution," he said. "In the American Legion preamble, we pledge to preserve the memories of incidences in our associations in all wars. We do this not to pat ourselves on the back, or impress people with stories of our own military service. We know what we did, but we're also witnesses ... veterans [that] served alongside the very men and woman that we remember today."

Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek reflected on the sacrifices made by generations of Americans in defense of freedom and in support of their country, from the Civil War to present-day conflicts.

He emphasized the importance of remembering and honoring those who have died, while also holding leaders accountable for ensuring that their sacrifices are not squandered.

The Oneonta High School band, conducted by Mike DePauw, stood on one side of the walkway, and American Legion Post 259 members posted as a color guard on the other side.

OHS valedictorian Jacob Forster Rothbart read the Gettysburg Address — President Abraham Lincoln's speech at the dedication of the Soldiers' National Cemetery, now called Gettysburg National Cemetery — and OHS salutatorian Elias House read General John A. Logan's Order No. 11, which called for a national day of remembrance for Civil War dead, which served as the basis for what became Memorial Day.