O'Neill and Little-Pengelly fly to US for St Patrick's Biden meeting

Michelle O'Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly took up office in February

The first and deputy first ministers will travel to the United States later ahead of the St Patrick's Day celebrations in Washington.

Michelle O'Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly are due to take part in a series of trade and leadership events.

Thy will then attend the annual St Patrick's ceremony at the White House.

It is the first joint visit by Executive Office ministers since Arlene Foster and Martin McGuinness met the then-US President Barack Obama in 2016.

The programme in Washington DC will include the traditional Northern Ireland Bureau breakfast.

There will also be events to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Washington Ireland Program - a post-conflict leadership scheme aimed at developing young people from a wide range of communities and backgrounds.

Jayne Brady, head of the Northern Ireland civil service, and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris will also join the executive ministers at events across the week.

The traditional shamrock handover between Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar and US President Joe Biden will take place in the Oval Office on Sunday.

Leo Varadkar and Joe Biden at the White House on 17 March 2023 - taoisigh (Irish prime ministers) traditionally present US presidents with a bowl of shamrock on St Patrick's Day

Last year, the US president undertook a four-day visit to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to mark 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement.

During the trip President Biden urged politicians to make a return to power-sharing in a speech at Ulster University's Belfast campus.

Since then, devolved government in Northern Ireland has been restored after the Democratic Unionist Party agreed a deal with the UK government which saw new legislation being passed at Westminster to alleviate the party's concerns about post-Brexit trade arrangements.

St Patrick's cheer can't mask all Biden's problems

Analysis box by Enda McClafferty, NI political editor

It is the good news story US President Joe Biden has been waiting to celebrate and one which he badly needs right now.

Toasting the return of power-sharing devolved government to Northern Ireland after a gap of two years.

It will add some shine to the St Patrick's Day celebrations in Washington this week and provide a timely boost for Team Biden ahead of the presidential election in November.

But while the resolution of one conflict 26 years ago is still being celebrated, another conflict - the Israel-Gaza War - will overshadow the festivities in Washington this week.

While discussions around the restored power-sharing institutions are likely to be high on the agenda in Washington, they are likely to be overshadowed by the ongoing Israel-Gaza war.

The Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) will not attend the White House celebrations because of the US response to the conflict.

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood said his party would instead send a delegation to Washington "to make the case for an end to violence".

In February, the US ambassador to the UK said lessons could be learned from Northern Ireland's peace process when dealing with the Israel-Gaza war.

Jane Hartley, who has been the US ambassador since 2022, described the situation in Gaza as a "horrific series of events".

She repeated Mr Biden's intention to get hostages released and move towards a humanitarian ceasefire.