Oneida woman helped found Indian Community School in Milwaukee in 1969

In 1969, Marjorie Ann Funmaker and two other Milwaukee mothers, nervous about their children's safety and frustrated by lessons they were being taught about Indigenous peoples, decided to pull their children out of Milwaukee Public Schools.

Three Oneida mothers founded the Indian Community School in Milwaukee in 1969. Marge Funmaker is pictured at upper left, with Marj Stevens in the middle and Darlene Funmaker Neconish to the right.

Funmaker, Darlene Funmaker Neconish and Marj Stevens did not want their children exposed to the colonial mindset that taught Indigenous peoples were from the past, and other issues they found offensive.

They started teaching in Stevens' apartment, then moved the fledgling school to the basement of a nearby church. Those were the roots of the Indian Community School in Milwaukee.

Funmaker, who had a lasting impact on tribal sovereignty in Wisconsin and became a prominent elder of the Oneida Nation, walked on May 26 (the Indigenous reference to dying) at the age of 88.

Marjorie Ann Skenandore was born in 1936 into a large Oneida family, and ultimately had 11 siblings. She graduated from Green Bay East High School, then moved to Milwaukee as a young adult.

She met and married Clyde Ninham, and started a family, but her husband died early in the marriage. She later met and married Wilfred Funmaker, and their family grew to eight children.

In 1971, members of the American Indian Movement succeeded in taking over the abandoned McKinley Park Coast Guard Station along Lake Michigan, arguing that the Treaty of Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868 stated that any abandoned federal property reverts back to Indigenous ownership. The building became the site of the Indian Community School.

Over time, however, the old Coast Guard station became an increasingly difficult building to maintain and the school moved to another location in Milwaukee in 1980. Later, it was housed on two different college campuses.

Ultimately, the school moved to a newly-designed building in Franklin in 2007. Today, the school enrolls more than 300 students representing more than 30 tribal nations from across North America. Its mission is to provide an Indigenous American education with a special emphasis on teaching Indigenous history, culture, language and practices.

Back to the Oneida Reservation, surrounded by family and friends

Funmaker moved back to the Oneida Reservation just west of Green Bay when she was 50. She loved cooking big family meals, decorating her home and making floral arrangements, according to her obituary. She also loved being part of her church community.

Her legacy with the school is well-remembered.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the family during their time of grief," a statement from the Indian Community School read. "Her bravery, love, and commitment to educating Native children are lived out every day here at our school, and we will cherish her memory always."

She is survived by six grandchildren, 18 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.

School co-founder Darlene Funmaker Neconish walked on in 2014 and Marj Stevens is still very active in events to bring awareness to tribal sovereignty and environmental protection.

Visitation funeral service for Marge Funmaker will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tent St., De Pere. That will be followed by memory sharing and singing, and then a service. Burial will take place at 10 a.m, on Saturday at the Oneida Assembly of God Cemetery.

Frank Vaisvilas is a former Report for America corps member who covers Native American issues in Wisconsin based at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Contact him at fvaisvilas@gannett.com or 815-260-2262. Follow him on Twitter at @vaisvilas_frank.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Oneida woman helped found Indian Community School in Milwaukee in 1969