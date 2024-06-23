Oneida County Sheriff's Office advises firework safety

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents that ground-based or handheld sparkling devices are the only types of fireworks legal to use in the county.

A 2014 change in New York State Penal Law and 2016 Oneida County Local Law allows for the sale and use of only a specific category of consumer fireworks known as “Sparkling Devices.” All other fireworks are still illegal in New York State.

Fireworks light up the sky at Turning Stone Resort & Casino.

“Sparkling devices are ground-based or handheld devices that produce a shower of colored sparks and/or a colored flame, audible crackling or whistling noise, and smoke,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “The law limits the type, size, and construction of sparkling devices and requires that these devices must be handheld or mounted on a base or spike and be limited in sizes that range from 1 to 500 grams of pyrotechnic composition. “

The sale and use of these sparkler devices are only permitted in Oneida County on or between June 1st and July 5 and Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 and can only be purchased by those over the age of 18.

Illegal fireworks

“Typically, this time of year, law enforcement agencies in the county, including the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, see an increase in the number of fireworks-related complaints,” the sheriff’s office said. “Nearly all the complaints involve the use of Illegal fireworks that are not allowed under the local law.”

Illegal fireworks typically are those that are lit or ignited from the bottom and produce explosion sounds, rise into the air, and then explode or project into the air. Examples of illegal fireworks include firecrackers, M80’s, flaming balls, bottle rockets, mortars, spinners, and Roman candles.

These types of illegal fireworks are in violation of the NYS Penal Law section 270.00 (class B misdemeanor) and, depending on the time of day, can also be in violation of local municipal noise ordinances.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind residents that they can report illegal fireworks-related complaints via the non-emergency phone line at 315-736-0141 for the law enforcement agency that primarily patrols their neighborhood,” the Sheriff’s Office said,.

Safety Tips

Even when using legal sparkler devices, there is still danger involved and precautions are needed.

Other safety tips are as follows:

Always follow the directions located on the packaging

All sparklers are for outdoor use only, never use indoors

Always wear eye protection when using sparklers

Never light more than one sparkler at a time

Never point a sparkler tube towards anyone or any part of your body

Keep sparklers and novelty devices in a safe secure location when not in use

Never use sparklers when under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Always keep an approved fire extinguisher nearby during a display

Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks.

Douse malfunctioning and spent devices with water before discarding them to prevent a fire

Purchase sparklers and novelty devices from NY State registered retailers

Learn more at www.dhses.ny.gov/ofpc/news/sparklingdevices.cfm

