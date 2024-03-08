One of Yelp’s top women-owned restaurants of 2024 is in North County

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — A San Diego-area restaurant has made Yelp’s 25 “hot and new women-owned restaurants” to visit in 2024.

Himalayan Bistro Oceanside, located at 4225 Oceanside Blvd. Suite W, ranks No. 3 on the Women’s History Month-inspired list.

The restaurant offers Nepalese and Indian cuisine, serving dishes like Tarka Daal and Saag Paneer. Tarka Daal is a mixture of yellow lentils cooked and sauteed with onion and spices, while Saag Paneer is chopped spinach and homemade cheese cooked in onion and tomato with light cream.

There are also Himalayan specials like vegetables momo — steamed dumplings filled with minced cabbage, fresh spinach, onion, cilantro, green onion and spices; and Lamb Sekuwa — a marinated premium lamb in Himalayan herbs and spice cooked in clay oven on skewers.

Other popular dishes include the Butter Chicken and Chicken Tikka Masala.

“I ordered the Chicken Tikka Masala spice level 4 out of 5 and it was delicious!! I love spicy food and this hit the spot. My husband, who’s the complete opposite with spice, ordered the Butter Chicken spice level 0. He said there was still a little bit of heat but the flavor was great. Huge portions, comes with either rice or naan,” Yelper Pauline S. said.

Hey, Sunshine Kitchen in Culver City was the other California restaurant to make the list, receiving the No. 1 spot for “hot and new women-owned restaurants” to visit this year.

Yelp identified U.S. businesses in the restaurant category that had opened up in the last year and opted into the women-owned business attribute on the website. They were then ranked using factors such as the total volume and ratings of reviews, while also with a passing health score as of Feb. 6, 2024.

