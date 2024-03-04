One wounded, one arrested in Marigny shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Marigny area that happened Sunday night, March 3.

According to officers, the shooting happened in the 2200 block of St. Claude Avenue around 11:18 p.m.

NOPD officers say a man was wounded in the incident and taken to a hospital by EMS. His condition was not released.

14-year-old arrested after Hollygrove armed robbery, New Orleans police report

An arrest has already been made for the crime, according to police.

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP. To submit an anonymous tip online, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.