One woman dead after stabbing in NE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A woman has died after being stabbed at a residence near N Kelley Ave and E Wilshire Blvd on Wednesday night.

Stabbing near N Kelley Ave and E Wilshire Blvd. Photo courtesy KFOR.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, a woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition after being stabbed by her wife. The suspect was arrested shortly after the incident.

OKCPD later told News 4 that the victim has died as a result of her injuries.

This is a developing story.

