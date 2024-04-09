One Wilmington charter school marks community history, eclipsing some other event Monday

Heads bobbed up, their cardboard solar glasses fixed on partly cloudy skies. Hopeful viewers packed a parking lot at Claymont Street and Todds Lane, while some EastSide Charter School students, educators and fellow attendees waited for another intersection.

Slowly, Monday's afternoon sun dimmed. The moon began to slide in front, leaving crossed paths to deliver a partial eclipse throughout Delaware and this Wilmington block below. The signature crescent of light slipped through passing clouds, to yelps of excitement.

Later brightness swelled once again, as clouds cleared a little after 3:30, the celestial event left to feel fleeting. The sight had a way of feeling once-in-a-life-time, even if the two bodies cross paths somewhat predictably, from different viewpoints across the globe.

"It is historic," said Aaron Bass, EastSide's CEO. Only, he wasn't talking about an eclipse.

The eclipse is shrouded in clouds over Wilmington on Monday, April 8, 2024, as it reaches its maximum.

The EastSide Charter School community gathered to celebrate a different near-totality — the anticipated completion of its STEM Hub, right next door. The to-be-24,000-square-foot "Chemours STEM Hub" saw its last beams signed and placed Monday, in a ceremony fit with families, teachers and leaders in Delaware education.

The hub will look to catalyze opportunities in STEM, with an expected opening by January 2025.

Early ideas came amid a darker period of pandemic shutdown, as the school realized the strength of its community impact. But now, the vision aims to boost access to brighter paths for its public-school students, as well as the greater Riverside community.

EastSide Charter School Chief Executive Officer Aaron Bass speaks during the topping off ceremony at the school in Wilmington, DE, Monday, April 8, 2024.

"It's realizing the needs of our youth in Wilmington, and in New Castle County, are greater than what takes place from 8 to 2:30 in school buildings," Bass said, knowing his student body itself is about 81% lower-income, 99% nonwhite. "If we're not trying to wrestle these ideas, with the corporate sector, with universities, with the parents, with the young people, and with our community as a whole, then we're going to continue to be facing the same issues year-in and year-out."

Secretary of Education Mark Holodick thought the moon's opening act was only fitting.

"Because this rarely happens in education in Delaware," he said to the crowd.

"For those who are not aware, unlike traditional districts, charters don't have access to capital funding. And so, this only happens when a charter leader — as Dr. Bass just shared — has this community connectedness and corporate partners and builds bridges."

Demanding more for Wilmington

Standing on the same block flocked with viewers, Kairlyn Miles-Smith remembers her first impressions of it.

The the nearly 30-year educator moved to from Maryland to Bear some six years ago, with her granddaughter in tow. Early on, she interviewed with the charter school anchored in Riverside.

"I was a little bit taken aback because of the neighborhood," recalled the middle-school science teacher, ahead of the event. "But once I went inside, it felt like home to me."

Miles-Smith described outpours of information for parents and students, including her own youngster who would attend, alongside a warm family of faculty. She clicked with students, too, seeing the potential to grow a classroom with hands-on, cooperative learning.

EastSide Charter School 7th & 8th Science teacher Kairlyn Miles-Smith speaks during the topping off ceremony at the school in Wilmington, DE, Monday, April 8, 2024.

"And I'm thinking, inner-city school, they get this type of education?" she said. "I'm all-in. I'm here for it."

Marking the moment Monday felt historic, but it had nothing to do with the stars. Miles-Smith awaits the STEM Hub joining the EastSide mission, further feeding science, technology and math education for its 500 K-8 students already outgrowing the main building. This estimated $26.3 million project looks to be a resource for all learners — from a maker’s space to 3D printing, computers to other STEM-related work — while also key to the school's APEX honors program.

Much like the mission of EastSide, the vision doesn't stop at school. It plans to join the fabric of the community.

The new outfit will double as a community space after school, on weekends and in the summer, as explained by Chemours, a $4 million donor to the hub and global engineering company based in Delaware, after its groundbreaking. Workforce development, mentoring, robotics, chemistry, biology, renewable energy, adults learning to code, Science Olympiad competitions — programing possibilities list.

Steelworkers Mark Davis (left), Bear, and Rob Minor, Milford, position the signed steel beams that will top off the construction at the EastSide Charter School in Wilmington, DE, Monday, April 8, 2024.

Aaron Bass said a health center will also land in the hub, offering mental wellness support and other community resources. The CEO likes that the vision doesn't focus on one group or one subject, thinking of many science and tech opportunities across Delaware.

The location, he said, is also pivotal.

"The only way that you get noticed in STEM is you happen to perform well in math, you perform well in science, and that's only if you happen to have educators who are inspiring you to perform well," Bass said. "That's the only access point, which tends to mean that you are providing access to communities with less need, with more wealth."

So, he put it simply: "We've got to open up other access points."

Checking out the eclipse during the topping-off ceremony for the EastSide Charter School in Wilmington on Monday, April 8, 2024, are, from left, Amari Hubbard-Brown, 11; Ahmir Loat, 11; and AhLani Hubbard, 5.

Eclipse glasses came off, as attentions turned to ceremony. Speakers like Secretary Holodick, Sen. Marie Pinkney and more joined comments from Miles-Smith and Bass. Wilmington Public Library is set to help staff during non-school hours. Partners are poised to fill the space.

While all of the opportunities intersecting at this corner of Wilmington may feel like history, leaders believe it's an investment in the future.

"August 2044, the next eclipse, come back into this area," Bass told the crowd, thinking of the next total eclipse set to pass over the contiguous U.S. "You will not recognize it because of the work that's taking place today."

Steelworker Luis Alvarado of Bear uses a welders shield to view the eclipse outside the construction site at the EastSide Charter School in Wilmington on Monday, April 8, 2024.

