One West Virginia city's pioneering approach to opioid crisis

Within a minute of the siren sounding in Station 4, three firefighters are barreling through a red light.

Dispatch recaps the 911 call: A person walking by an apartment overheard someone say, “Pops, Pops, I told you not to take that. It’s too strong.”

When the truck pulls up to an apartment building, Huntington (W.Va.) Fire Chief Jan Rader is already there, jumping down from her tricked-out red Suburban. The firefighters climb the staircase two steps at a time. “Fire department,” they announce, their voices echoing in the fluorescent-lit hallway. An older man opens the door and says he’s fine.

“You sure?” asks Rader, who spots a telltale sign of opioid use. “Your pupils are pinpoint.” Just then a tattooed young man rolls up a small bag and walks to the bathroom. Rader and one of the firefighters exchange a look: This story isn’t adding up.

Two police officers arrive and find an empty can of naloxone, an overdose-reversing

drug. They search the purse of a younger woman in sweatpants. Used needles. Meth. A spoon, which is often used to cook heroin.



But then, as a police officer gives the woman a court date, Rader tells her about a city program to help drug users. There, she can meet a recovery coach.

The teamwork is emblematic of Huntington’s pioneering approach to America’s opioid epidemic, pairing law enforcement with compassionate outreach.

Rader and the rest of the Huntington team – the first of its kind in the state – are not waiting for the state or federal government to take action against opioid addiction. They can’t afford to: The Huntington Fire Department responds to at least five overdose calls per day. On one memorable August day, there were 26 – in just a few hours.

Statistics like those have made West Virginia ground zero in the fight against opioid addiction. But a budget crisis has left the state strapped for cash, pushing Huntington and other West Virginia cities to tap other resources. “We are resilient, we are proud, and we are hardworking,” says William Ihlenfeld, former US attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia. “If we ever climb out of this hole that we’re in ... it won’t be because of what D.C. does, or even the state government. It will be because of what the people are doing at the street level.”

Between 2000 and 2015, opioid overdoses killed more than half a million Americans – equivalent to the number of Americans killed by guns. Americans represent less than 5 percent of the world’s population, yet they consume 80 percent of the world’s opioids. Now, what began as a prescription painkiller crisis is becoming more lethal, as addicts turn to more-powerful substances such as heroin and carfentanil.

In West Virginia, one person died from drugs every 10 hours on average in 2016. That’s due to a number of factors, say experts: chronic pain from manual labor, the lowest education rate in the country, and an influx of pills from drug wholesalers.

Unemployment may be the largest factor. West Virginia has lost 35 percent of its coal jobs since 2011. Between 2015 and 2016, the number of coal miners dropped from about 16,000 to about 12,300, according to state labor figures. Experts have found a direct correlation between unemployment and drug use.

“We have a sense of hopelessness here,” says Chelsea Carter, a former drug addict from southern West Virginia who now counsels others through recovery. “They’ve lost everything they’ve worked for – houses, cars, everything – and you have this emptiness feeling. You’ll look for something else to make you feel better.”

THE TEAM: A POLICEMAN, FIRE CHIEF, DATA GURU

At first, Mayor Steve Williams hired more police officers to deal with the opioid crisis. But he came to believe that law enforcement couldn’t solve this problem alone, so in 2014 he established the Office of Drug Control Policy. He repurposed talent the city already had – bringing on retired Police Chief Jim Johnson to head the office, along with Rader and crime analyst Scott Lemley.

“They’re forward-thinking,” says Mr. Ihlenfeld, speaking of members of Huntington’s law enforcement, whose establishment of a dedicated office preceded any such move by the state. “We need somebody to work on this issue 24/7 and not just have it added to their list of other duties they have in state government. This needs to be the only thing they do.”