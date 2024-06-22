One week after wildfires ignited near Ruidoso, here's where efforts stand to put them out

The two fires burning in Lincoln and Otero counties and on Mescalero Apache Tribal lands had burned an estimated 23,406 acres, according to the New Mexico wildfire dashboard June 22.

Among the damage created by the fire was the loss of over 1,400 structures in the region. The largest toll was the death of two people as a result of the fires.

Recent rains have helped slow the fire's progress, officials said, but have also caused chaos.

Wildfire still actively burning

The Salt Fork Fire had grown to 16,335 acres by Saturday, June 22, while the Salt Fire had increased to 7,071 acres.

Neither fire was reported as being yet contained, meaning that the fires were still actively burning though weather conditions had improved, the U.S. Forest Service announced.

More: Amid winding mountain roads, a village pushes back its encroaching fire threat

So what is wildfire containment: “Wildfire containment is the status of a wildfire suppression action signifying that a control line has been completed around the fire, and any associated spot fires, which can reasonably be expected to stop the fires spread,” according to the Forest Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Flood watch activated for Ruidoso

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch through 9 p.m. June 22.

A forecast for the region shows a 40% chance of rain through Sunday morning.

More: Las Cruces Fire Department sends technical rescue team to Ruidoso

Because of the damage left by the wildfires, officials feared another round of flooding would strike. Earlier in the week, several swift water rescues were performed in the region after rain fell on the burn scar of the wildfires.

Will residents be able to go back to Ruidoso?

The evacuation orders for the Village of Ruidoso and the City of Ruidoso Downs are still in effect.

Those evacuations extend to Fantasy Lane, Summit area, Botella Road, Snow Springs, Fence Canyon, Whitetail and Chihuahua Well.

The fires started Monday, June 17, and displaced about 8,000 people.

Mimecast TTP Web Portal

New Mexico fire map

View fires across New Mexico on the map below.

Having trouble viewing the map? Click here.

Aaron Bedoya of the El Paso Times contributed to this reporting.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: One week later, efforts continue to stifle wildfires near Ruidoso