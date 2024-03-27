One week after being reported missing, Deerfield man found deceased

A Deerfield man was found deceased a week after being reported missing, the Oneida County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday in a statement.

Deputies said Gerald M. Dano, 42, was last seen walking from his residence on Trenton Road in Deerfield on March 20. He was found deceased on Crooked Brook Road a week later, deputies said.

The sheriff's office has not yet released a cause of death.

Drones and K-9 units assisted in the search, deputies said.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Deerfield man found dead one week after going missing