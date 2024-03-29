One of the warmest day so far this year on the way Friday

Our warming trend continues into Friday, when Albuquerque should finally see its first 70° day of the year. A storm system will begin moving into New Mexico on Sunday.

Temperatures were 10° to 20°+ warmer across New Mexico Thursday afternoon thanks to a ridge of high pressure moving across the state. Winds were a little breezy this afternoon in parts of the state too, but today is also the least windiest day for the next three days. Partly cloudy skies tonight and a slight breeze will keep low temperatures by Friday morning much warmer than in recent mornings. Friday afternoon will be one of the warmest days most of New Mexico has seen so far this year. Albuquerque should finally make it to 70° for the first time this year. Winds will also pick up Friday afternoon with 30 to 40 mph gusts, and that will bring an elevated fire danger to the eastern half of the state.

Warm weather will stick around through Easter weekend across much of the state. However, high winds will keep a high fire danger in eastern New Mexico through Sunday. Saturday will stay dry, but a cold front starts moving in from the west late Sunday afternoon. Scattered showers and snow will move in with this cold front, along with colder temperatures. The front will move east across the state through Sunday night into Monday morning. Scattered rain and snow showers will continue through the day Monday with cooler temperatures across the state. Isolated rain and snow showers will stick around Tuesday as a backdoor cold front moves through the eastern half of the state.

Drier weather returns Wednesday. A warming trend will also begin Wednesday that will bring highs back up to normal for this time of year by next Thursday. Best news is winds will be light even with the spring-like temperatures.

