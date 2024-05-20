One wanted, one arrested in connection with Mother’s Day New Iberia homicide

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Police have identified two suspects, and arrested one of them, in connection with the murder of Daiquan Branch on Mothers’ Day, authorities said.

Devin Patterson, 24, was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the charges of accessory after the fact to second degree murder, possession of a Schedule II narcotic, and possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs, according to police.

New Iberia Police detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Edward King, Jr., 23, on charges of second degree murder, illegal use of weapons and possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone, officials said.

New Iberia Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Jordan Streetjust before 5:30 p.m. May 12. Upon arrival, Officers located Branch in the street suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of King is urged to contact the New Iberia Police Department. Information can be reported anonymously by calling the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted on the City of New Iberia app on your smart device.

