One victim in stable condition following North Kansas City High School shooting

One victim is in stable condition following a shooting Saturday night outside North Kansas High School that injured two people.

Both victims, one of whom was a juvenile, were initially listed in critical conditions after the shooting broke out following a basketball game between North Kansas City and Staley high schools.

As of Sunday morning, one of the victims is in stable condition, according to Kim Nakahodo, a spokesperson for the city of North Kansas City. Officials have not released the age of the victim.

Nakahodo said an update on the juvenile victim wasn’t available Sunday morning. As of Saturday night, officials said the juvenile was in serious but stable condition.

Both victims are being treated in area hospitals.

Two Clay County sheriff’s deputies were working as school resource officers at the game, when they heard a report that shots had been fired. North Kansas City police also responded.

Law enforcement found a victim with gunshot wounds at the entrance to the football field. The victim was taken to a hospital.

Witnesses told officials they saw someone running from the scene. Nakahodo said officials don’t know how many shooters were involved.

City officials were later made aware of the juvenile victim, who was being treated at a hospital.

Officials ask anyone with information, photos or videos of the shooting contact the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The Star’s Kendrick Calfee contributed to this report.