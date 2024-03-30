One victim hospitalized after shooting in Fort Worth Stockyards area, police say

One person was hospitalized after a shooting in the Fort Worth Stockyards area early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to Ellis Avenue and Northwest 26th Street shortly after 2:30 a.m. and found a victim with a gunshot wound, according to a Fort Worth police spokesperson.

Gun violence unit detectives are investigating what led to the shooting. The preliminary investigation found that the victim was shot during an argument, police said.

No arrests have been announced.

