‘New one for us’: Deer crashes through window of a Wisconsin assisted living facility

MUKWONAGO, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in southeastern Wisconsin responded to an assisted living facility sometime in mid-May after a deer had crashed through a window, causing quite a stir.

A Facebook post from the Mukwonago Police Department details the incident by beginning the post with, “This is a new one for us.”

Officers say the deer crashed through a window at Lindon Ridge, an assisted living facility on County Road NN in Mukwonago. “[It] posed for this nice photo, and left the way it came in,” officers said in the Facebook post.

Mukwonago Police Department

No information was provided about the amount of damage caused or whether or not anyone was inside the room when the incident occurred.

