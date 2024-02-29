Lauren Boebert’s Son Allegedly Made Sex Tape With Crime Spree Accomplice

An arrest affidavit contains an eyebrow-raising claim that the son of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) sent out a sex tape involving him and another suspect in their alleged Colorado crime spree.

Tyler Boebert, 18, was arrested Tuesday and faces 22 charges relating to a series of alleged thefts and vehicle break-ins in Rifle, Colorado, which is in his mom’s congressional district. The sex-tape allegation was levied by the stepmother of one unnamed suspect, who is said to have disclosed the alleged crime spree to police.

Boebert now faces four felony counts of criminal possession of identification documents and one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony, police said. He also faces multiple misdemeanors including counts of theft under $300 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

One of the victims of Boebert’s alleged crime spree says her 11-year-old daughter was left feeling scared by the ordeal.

A police incident summary obtained by The Daily Beast listed a Kia Sorento as being a “victim vehicle”—a car that belongs to mom-of-two Roscely Alvarado, according to KJCT-TV.

3-Year-Old Among ‘Victims’ in Lauren Boebert’s Son’s Alleged Crime Spree

Speaking in Spanish to the station, Alvarado said the incident had a significant impact on her family and made her reconsider her own approach to safety. She alleged that some her family’s belonging were swiped in the alleged crime along with the contents of her purse.

“Maybe I should be more cautious, don’t ever leave my purse in the car again, and yeah, be more cautious,” Alvarado said, according to the station’s translation of her comments. “Be more cautious because I have two kids, an 11-year-old and a 3-year-old girl. The 3-year-old has a condition.”

Alvarado says she knew something was wrong when she sent her older daughter to fetch her purse from her car. “She was like: ‘Mom, the car is a mess, everything is everywhere. I don’t know what happened,’” Alvarado said. “She had my purse in her hand but without the wallet. She told me that there was nothing inside of the purse.”

As well as the contents of the purse allegedly being taken, Alvarado said her daughter was emotionally affected by the incident. “She was telling me she was scared,” Alvarado said. “She felt like someone from here could have stolen [from] us and that was making her scared.”

According to the incident summary, a total of six victims were involved in the case, ranging in age from 3 to 64. Boebert was detained along with three other minor suspects whose names were redacted.

An arrest affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast said Boebert sent around a sex tape involving him and a fellow suspect, who’s a minor, in the alleged crime spree.

None of the Boebert’s charges are related to the purported sex tape, which police said was also alluded to by another minor quoted in the affidavit. That unnamed minor said the video was sent around to people they knew.

Tyler Boebert is captured on security footage allegedly using stolen credit cards for purchases. Garfield County Clerk of Court

The affidavit added that security camera footage allegedly caught Boebert using stolen credit cards at gas stations and convenience stores along with the other suspects. In that footage, he was allegedly wearing a “Shooters Grill” top that read “Grits N Glory”—a sweatshirt from his family’s now-closed restaurant in his hometown that featured gun-toting servers.

Police questioned Boebert about the incident at his home on Feb. 27, asking if he could share the names of the people he was with. He allegedly insisted that he did not know their names.

Detectives allegedly pressed Boebert, and he eventually conceded that he was with the other suspects. The affidavit said he was then arrested.

The affidavit detailed the attempted purchases the suspects allegedly made, which police said included a failed transaction of $717 on the clothing website Shein.com. Another, for $175, was made at a Kum & Go convenience store.

“I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn’t ask for,” Lauren Boebert said in a statement Wednesday.

“It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track,” she added. “I will never give up on him and I will continue to be there for him. As an adult and father, Tyler will take responsibility for his actions and should be held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen.”

Tyler Boebert’s embattled father, Jayson Boebert, sent a statement to the news site Westword that focused more on himself than his son. Still, be blamed his child’s alleged crimes, in part, on a mismanaged “COVID SHUT DOWN” and the media.

Jayson Boebert told Westword that his son called him from jail to check on his baby, Josiah. Jayson Boebert then went to the county jail and picked his son up, he said.

“The challenges we have experienced, especially in the last few years, with schools being shut down, social shut downs, and the depression that was set in from a mismanaged COVID SHUT DOWN,” he said in his statement. “Despite our best efforts, we will fall short sometimes. As a parent balancing work, family, and personal life while striving to be a good role model for your kids can be incredibly demanding.”

He added: “Moreover, the spotlight of today’s media can magnify and distort even the smallest aspects of your life. It’s disheartening to see your actions or words misrepresented and sensationalized, painting a false picture for the public. These distortions do not only create tension within your family, but also affect your reputation and relationships outside of the home.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

