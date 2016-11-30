One of two jail escapees in California captured

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - One of two California inmates who escaped last week by cutting through the bars of a second-story jail window and rappelling down the building's side with a rope made of clothes was captured, police said on Wednesday.

Laron Campbell, 26, was taken into custody on Tuesday night and booked back into the Santa Clara County jail that he escaped from last Wednesday with Rogelio Chavez, 33, who is still at large, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities determined that Campbell was hiding out at his sister's house in the Bay Area city of Antioch and believed he was staying in the attic, Santa Clara County Undersheriff Carl Neusel told reporters on Wednesday.

As local police and the U.S. Marshals Service served a warrant at the location around 10 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Campbell inexplicably crashed through the ceiling from the attic and was arrested, Neuse said.

Campbell's sister, Marcaysha Alexander, was also arrested on suspicion of harboring a fugitive, Neusel said.

"We will leave no stone unturned until Rogelio Chavez is also returned to custody," Neusel added.

Chavez was being held on various burglary, extortion and false imprisonment charges. Campbell was being held on robbery, false imprisonment and criminal threats charges. Both men face life in prison if convicted, local media reported.

Emily Vaca, 35, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of helping Chavez to flee, the Mercury News reported.

Authorities have not said how the prisoners got their hands on tools and said that no tools were found in the cell after the escape on Wednesday night.

The prisoners used clothes to climb down the side of the building, according to the sheriff's office, which provided photos of the garments wrapped around the sliced bars. Two other inmates who broke out of the jail with the pair were caught immediately, the sheriff's office said.





(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco and Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Louise Ireland and Lisa Shumaker)