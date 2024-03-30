One of two injured in Finney County industrial explosion dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Finney County Sheriff’s Office said one of the two men injured by an explosion in an oil tank earlier this week has died.

The explosion happened on March 27 around 11:25 a.m. from the 3300 block of Annie Scheer Road. Deputies were notified and, upon arrival, found two Liberal men had been working on an oil tank when their work caused an explosion inside the tank.

Both men were flown to Wichita for medical care, where one of them died. The Finney County Sheriff’s Office said it is not being investigated as a criminal incident.

Following the victims’ transportation to the hospital, firefighters contained a small fire to an oil field tank battery. The fire was called under control at 12:08 p.m.

Finney County EMS, Finney County Sheriff Department, Finney County Emergency Management, Kansas Highway Patrol, Holcomb Volunteer Fire Department, and Holcomb Police Department provided mutual aid on the scene.

