One of two cases headed to trial

May 23—Two cases involving two men are moving down the legal pipeline.

Tommy Gregory Ricketson, 56, of Sanford is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill Bobby Ray Rackley, 54.

The incident, which allegedly resulted in Ricketson shooting Rackley in the lower back with a shotgun, occurred May 4, 2023.

On May 2, Ricketson's case was set for jury trial on June 10.

He posted a $75,000 bond on May 4, 2023, the same day he was arrested.

The Sanford Herald previously reported that Lee County Sheriff Brian Estes said that just after midnight, deputies received a call that someone had been shot in the 190 block of Willett Road.

Rackley was airlifted to the UNC Hospital at Chapel Hill, according to a court document.

Rackley is charged with felony assault by strangulation and misdemeanor assault on a female, also stemming from May 4, 2023.

He was issued a summons in that case on Aug. 15, 2023, and served on Sept. 15, 2023.

According to an indictment dated Dec. 4, Rackley assaulted and bruised a female victim by placing his hands around her neck and applying pressure, striking her body and pulling out her hair.

He has a June 10 administrative hearing in his case.