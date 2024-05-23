One of two cases headed to trial

Caleb M. Soptelean, The Sanford Herald, N.C.
·1 min read

May 23—Two cases involving two men are moving down the legal pipeline.

Tommy Gregory Ricketson, 56, of Sanford is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill Bobby Ray Rackley, 54.

The incident, which allegedly resulted in Ricketson shooting Rackley in the lower back with a shotgun, occurred May 4, 2023.

On May 2, Ricketson's case was set for jury trial on June 10.

He posted a $75,000 bond on May 4, 2023, the same day he was arrested.

The Sanford Herald previously reported that Lee County Sheriff Brian Estes said that just after midnight, deputies received a call that someone had been shot in the 190 block of Willett Road.

Rackley was airlifted to the UNC Hospital at Chapel Hill, according to a court document.

Rackley is charged with felony assault by strangulation and misdemeanor assault on a female, also stemming from May 4, 2023.

He was issued a summons in that case on Aug. 15, 2023, and served on Sept. 15, 2023.

According to an indictment dated Dec. 4, Rackley assaulted and bruised a female victim by placing his hands around her neck and applying pressure, striking her body and pulling out her hair.

He has a June 10 administrative hearing in his case.