One of three men arrested in Ossining burglary faces hate crime charge

Three Queens men caught after breaking into an Ossining home have been indicted, including one charged with a hate crime for allegedly targeting the Asian homeowners because of cultural stereotypes regarding their wealth.

The three were arrested Sept. 29, the day they allegedly entered the home of the local business owner and stole designer handbags, according to the Westchester District Attorney's Office.

Ossining Police Department

"Dangerous generalizations based on a person’s national origin are precisely what New York’s hate crime statutes are designed to address," District Attorney Mimi Rocah said in a statement.

Juan Carlos Sierra Gonzalez, 48, and Jaime Bryan Chang-Fuentes and Job Vera Zambrano, both 25, are charged with first- and second-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny and possession of burglar's tools. Gonzalez also faces charges of first- and second-degree burglary as hate crimes.

Gonzalez and Zambrano pleaded not guilty at their arraignments Tuesday and Chang-Fuentes is due in Westchester County Court on April 16.

