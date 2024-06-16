One teen shot and killed another in a Miami-Dade courtyard Saturday morning, cops say

Two teens were sitting together in a Florida City courtyard Saturday morning. By 10 hours later, one would be dead and the other arrested on a murder charge.

Damarion Bailey was 15 years old. Police say he was shot and killed by Jeron Smith, who now has two felony arrests in the six months since he turned 18.

Smith sits in Miami-Dade Corrections custody on a second-degree murder charge. The murder charge alone prevents Smith from being granted bond, but he already was out on bond. Smith got arrested in April on a charge of firearm possession by a felon or delinquent, and posted $7,500 bond on May 22.

The arrest form says Saturday’s tragedy began with Bailey and Smith sitting in the courtyard at 434 NW 13th St. in Florida City and two people riding past on bicycles. Smith, the report says, began to shoot at them despite being “unprovoked.”

The guys on the bicycles dropped their bikes and ran, the report said. Meanwhile, Bailey got shot in the head as Smith “was shooting and retreating towards his residence.”

Smith, the report said, waived his right to remain silent and “provided a detailed, video-recorded confession of his involvement” in Bailey’s death.

Police say Smith confirmed that the 9 mm gun police found hidden behind an air conditioner was the one he fired earlier Saturday.