One teen killed, one injured in shooting at Washington Park

There's a heavy police presence near Washington Park, at North Sherman Boulevard and West Lloyd Street, in Milwaukee on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

One person was killed and one person was injured Wednesday night in a shooting at Washington Park, where a Juneteenth Peace Day event had just taken place.

Both the Sheriff's Office and Milwaukee Police Department were on scene at the park, at 1859 N. 40th St. on the city's north side.

Juneteenth Peace Day was scheduled to take place at the bandshell from 5 to 9 p.m. organized by a group, This 4 the City, and was billed as "a day of peace and unity." Several local musicians were scheduled to perform. Organizers of the event couldn't be reached Wednesday.

Last year, six teenagers were injured in a mass shooting near the conclusion of the Juneteenth festival on King Drive.

This story will be updated.

