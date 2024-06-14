One teen dead, another critical in two Bronx subway surfing incidents

One teen was killed and another critically injured in separate subway surfing incidents in the Bronx early Friday, police said.

The most recent incident happened at 8:55 a.m. at the Middletown Road station in Pelham Bay.

Police said the victim, a 13-year-old boy, died at the scene, after falling from a northbound No. 6 train.

Earlier, at 1:40 a.m, another teen, 15, was badly hurt while surfing on another northbound No. 6 train six stops below, at the Morris Ave.-Soundview station in Soundview, police said.

Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition.

Through last Friday, there have been 104 surfing incidents this year, with two killed, five others hurt and 99 arrested, police said.

The MTA last September enlisted students in a public safety awareness campaign to discourage kids and teens from riding atop and on the sides of subway cars.

Two months later, the NYPD started using drones to spot surfers and call ahead to motormen so they could stop the train.