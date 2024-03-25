One stabbed, one in custody after Saturday stabbing in Terre Haute

Mar. 25—One person was stabbed and another taken into custody about 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Econolodge, 1 W. Honey Creek Parkway, Terre Haute.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

No names or other details were released by Terre Haute Police Department, which said on its Facebook page, "This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be released as the investigation allows. There is currently no threat to the public."