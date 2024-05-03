One year since Midtown Atlanta shooting shook metro area

It’s been one year since a mass shooting shook the metro Atlanta area after a gunman opened fire in a Northside Hospital clinic.

Deion Patterson, a 24-year-old military veteran, was accused of shooting five women at the clinic before going on the run and being caught hours later.

Patterson injured four women and killed a fifth, Amy St. Pierre, a mother of two and an employee of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After the incident, Patterson allegedly stole a vehicle and tried to escape, driving through Cobb County, where he was eventually arrested.

“CDC is deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of a colleague killed today in the Midtown Atlanta shooting. Our hearts are with her family, friends, and colleagues as they remember her and grieve this tragic loss,” the federal agency said last year.

After the shooting, and Patterson’s capture, Channel 2 Action News obtained arrest warrants for the suspect that identified the injured victims as Lisa Glynn, Georgette Whitlow, Jazzmin Daniel and Alesha Hollinger.

In the year since the shooting, Patterson has not yet been to trial.

The most recent update in court, according to records from the Fulton County Court Clerk, show there have not been any status changes since August last year.

Atlanta police said at least one person is dead and at least four people have been injured in an active shooter situation on West Peachtree Street Wednesday afternoon. (PHOTO: John Spink, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

