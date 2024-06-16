One shot while sleeping, another while driving in Algiers: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officers with the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a shooting that left two people wounded in Algiers on Sunday, June 16.

The NOPD reported that a man was sleeping inside his home in the 1800 block of Lauradale Drive when he heard gunshots around 2:40 a.m. and realized he had been shot.

NOPD officials said another man was driving south on Lauradale Drive when he also heard gunshots and realized he, too, had been shot.

Both victims were taken to a hospital in a private car.

The NOPD did not release additional information.

