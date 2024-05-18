One shot, suspect on the run in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — The Midwest City Police Department are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting Friday night in SE Midwest City.

Authorities responded to a call of a shooting near SE 15th Street and Westminster Road just after 10 p.m. on Friday night. When officers arrived to the scene they found one person shot and another who was not hit by the suspect.

Midwest City Police respond to shooting near SE 15th Street and Westminster Road

The two victims said they were chased by the suspect who was shooting at them. The victim that was shot was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect has yet to be identified and the investigation is ongoing.

